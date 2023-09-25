Doctors advise Mamata 10 days’ rest, restricted movement after knee injury

Banerjee returned to the city on Saturday evening after a 12-day tour of Spain and Dubai, where she sought investments for the state.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on Sunday advised 10 days of rest by doctors, after she suffered an injury on her left knee during a recent trip to Spain and Dubai.

Doctors conducted medical tests, including an MRI at the Woodburn Block of the state-run SSKM Hospital, where Banerjee had gone for a health check-up, an official said.

“The CM suffered an injury on the left knee last week during her trip abroad. It is the same knee that she had injured earlier this year while alighting from a helicopter… After conducting certain tests, we have advised her 10 days of rest with restricted movement,” a doctor at the hospital said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo suffered a ligament injury on her left knee in June, and had to undergo a microsurgery.

