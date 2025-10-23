Doctors at NIMS perform rare heart procedure, first for its kind in Telangana

Hyderabad: The cardiology department at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has achieved a milestone by successfully performing a Pulmonary Artery Denervation procedure, which is a first for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and sixth of its kind in India.

The procedure, which is a minimally invasive and involves destroying the sympathetic nerves on the pulmonary artery to treat pulmonary hypertension (PH), was performed on a 30-year-old female pathologist from Chennai who had been suffering from Eisenmenger’s syndrome.

The procedure was led by Prof Dr N Rama Kumari and included Dr Noosha Doddi, Dr Umadevi Karuru, Dr Ajeya Kashyap, Dr Mounika Mellamputti, Dr P Vinay Kumar, Dr K Bharat Reddy, Dr Naresh Naidu and Dr P Chandrakant.

According to a press release by the Telangana IPR department, the patient’s pulmonary artery pressure reduced from 105 mmHg to 88 mmHg after the procedure.

NIMS director Prof. Nagari Beerappa called the procedure a “a landmark achievement in interventional cardiology”

Gastroenterology department gets cutting-edge equipment

Two new cutting-edge equipment were also inaugurated by director Prof. Nagari Beerappa at the surgical gastroenterology department of NIMS on the same day.

The Karl Storz 4K TL-400 Rubina Laparoscopic Tower with ICG will help with high definition visualization and near-infrared imaging for precise, safe minimally invasive surgeries while the Olympus CV-170 Endoscopy and Colonoscopy System aids superior imaging for early detection and better treatment of gastrointestinal diseases.