Hyderabad: NIMS intern found dead under suspicious circumstances

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old pursuing an internship as an anaesthesia technician was found dead under suspicious circumstances at the state-run NIMS Hospital here on Friday, police said.

The youth, a native of Medak district in Telangana, was discovered at around 8.45 am in the anaesthetic room, a police official said.

He was pursuing an internship after completing his B Sc in Anaesthesia Technology. Colleagues reportedly raised suspicions about the circumstances of his death.

A case has been registered at Panjagutta police station, and further investigation is underway.