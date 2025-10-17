Hyderabad: NIMS intern found dead under suspicious circumstances

The youth, a native of Medak district in Telangana, was discovered at around 8.45 am in the anaesthetic room, a police official said.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 17th October 2025 9:50 pm IST
He was pursuing an internship after completing his B Sc in Anaesthesia Technology. Colleagues reportedly raised suspicions about the circumstances of his death.

A case has been registered at Panjagutta police station, and further investigation is underway.

