Give priority to govt hospitals referrals at NIMS: Health minister

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasinha on Friday, August 29, said that patients referred from district government hospitals to the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad should be treated on priority.

“Patients arriving from private hospitals must also be treated properly,” the minister said. Narasimaha said that strict action will be taken against private hospitals in case they discharge patients midway through the treatment.

The health minister’s instructions come after NIMS director Dr Berappa Nagari highlighted most patients arriving at the hospital were critical. The director said that many of them are reportedly being discharged without full recovery.

To strengthen healthcare in Telangana, Narsimha called for coordination between NIMS, Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital, along with other government hospitals. “In case there is a shortage of emergency beds at one hospital, patients should be referred to another,” Narasimha said.

The Telangana health minister stressed that stabilisation and first aid should be provided to patients before referral, and doctors must accompany the patient to the other hospital.