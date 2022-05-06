Doctors conducting unethical procedures will be penalised: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao said on Friday that Medical council has been activated and doctors found to be performing unethical procedures will be dealt strictly with.

“We have reconstituted the medical council. Any incidents of negligence in private and public healthcare practices will be referred to the medical council, and the government will not hesitate to take strict action. Only the necessary surgeries, tests and medicines have to be prescribed,” he said.

The minister stressed that accountability has to be increased in the healthcare sector.

Harish Rao on Friday inaugurated eight operation theatres, new equipment and ICU stepdown in the government ENT hospital in Koti’s Sultan Bazar. He said on the occasion that a new building costing Rs 35 crores has been sanctioned for a 1L sq ft building.

“The super-speciality hospitals are being developed for the future of Telangana’s healthcare. New ICU, beds, labor rooms have been established in the Koti maternity hospital. The CM has placed special focus on sanitation. Previously, each bed was allotted Rs 5000 per month, but we have increased that amount during the recent budget session to Rs 7500. The older sanitation contracts have been cancelled, and a new sanitation policy will be brought in by the end of the month.”

The minister added that the government will spend an additional Rs 150-200 crore per annum on sanitation. In 15-20 days, diet and sanitation contracts will be doubled, leading to an increase in salaries, and better service, he said.

“Three meals a day will be provided for attendants of patients in the 18 government hospitals in the city. This programme will start on the 12th of May,” Rao said.

He announced that 10 radiology labs will be inaugurated in the city soon. These labs will be equipped to perform radiographs, ultrasound, 2D echo, mammographies and x-rays. “The Congress leadership never cared about people in the bastis. The honourable CM is now focusing on basti dawakhanas and providing them with free treatments.”