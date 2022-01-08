Doctor’s mistakes leave six people blind in Saudi Arabia

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 8th January 2022 8:13 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: Doctor's mistake leave six people blind after cataract surgery
Representative Image

Riyadh: Six patients have lost their sight in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia due to a mistake made by a doctor while performing cataract surgeries, local media from the gulf country reported on Friday.

According to Arabic daily Al-Watan, the unnamed doctor had made “grave” mistakes in the operations at a private hospital in the central region of Al Qassim.

The Kingdom’s Sharia Health Authority issued rulings to compensate some of the harmed patients.

MS Education Academy

As per the media reports, the rulings were issued after it was proven that the doctor made serious mistakes and performed surgeries that did not comply with medical standards.

The Kingdom’s health authorities said in a statement that it had taken the necessary legal procedures and referred related complaints to the Sharia health authority in charge of looking into medical blunders.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button