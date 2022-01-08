Doctor’s mistakes leave six people blind in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Six patients have lost their sight in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia due to a mistake made by a doctor while performing cataract surgeries, local media from the gulf country reported on Friday.

According to Arabic daily Al-Watan, the unnamed doctor had made “grave” mistakes in the operations at a private hospital in the central region of Al Qassim.

The Kingdom’s Sharia Health Authority issued rulings to compensate some of the harmed patients.

As per the media reports, the rulings were issued after it was proven that the doctor made serious mistakes and performed surgeries that did not comply with medical standards.

The Kingdom’s health authorities said in a statement that it had taken the necessary legal procedures and referred related complaints to the Sharia health authority in charge of looking into medical blunders.