Doctors to suspend OP services across Telangana from today

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGGDA) has called for statewide bandh beginning from Friday, June 5, in protest of transfers in violation of Government Order 38.

In a statement, TGGDA President Dr Ramesh said, “Nearly 5,000 doctors would participate in the agitation. As part of the protest, OP services will be suspended at government hospitals across the state, including Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital and Niloufer Hospital.”

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, members of various doctors’ associations demanded that the government address their concerns and ensure strict implementation of the order.

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The TGGDA said that the protest would continue until Telangana government enforces GO 38 properly. The association assured that inpatient and emergency services at all government hospitals in the state will continue uninterrupted.

The association’s Central Executive Committee also announced that none of the State Executive Committee office-bearers would submit transfer option forms until the provisions of GO 38 are fully implemented.

What is GO 38?

Issued in April 2026, the GO 38 provides guidelines for the transfer of government employees in Telangana including government doctors. It was brought in to manage transfers through a structured, transparent process rather than ad-hoc, politically influenced decisions.

It outlines mandatory transfer criteria, seniority rules, and prioritizes “spouse criteria”. The order is central to maintaining the distinction between sought-after urban postings (focal) and rural or peripheral postings (non-focal).