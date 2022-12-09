Does Hyderabad have no power cuts? TSSPDCL data says otherwise

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday stated that even cities like New York, London, and Paris might face power cuts but not the city of Hyderabad.

The chief minister’s remarks led to conversations both online and offline regarding the quality of the electricity supply currently in the city.

Siasat.com went through the Twitter account of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TSSPDCL), which is responsible for the distribution of power across the state, and found that the chief minister’s claims of ‘no power cuts’ don’t match with the ground reality.

Just between December 8 and 4:09 pm on December 9, TSSPDCL on Twitter has put out 46 tweets citing power interruptions across the city. Since each tweet is a unique interruption, we calculated the total number of times that several areas of Hyderabad went through a power cut between the above-mentioned time bracket.

The calculation came down to 5050 minutes (84.16667 hours), i.e, from the time each tweet has been posted and the cited amount of restoration by TSSPDCL. Also, there are several tweets that didn’t specify the exact amount of time to restore power. They have not been considered in the overall calculation.

Also in this time period, there are several tweets from citizens across Hyderabad that informed TSSPDCL of power cuts in the area. These were not considered as part of the calculation as there is no record of concrete evidence of the exact time interruption.

Tweets from TSSPDCL of power cuts between December 8 and Dec 9 (until 4:09 PM) in Hyderabad

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Hindi Nagar feeder area From 33/11KV Gosha Mahal sub station. Supply will be restored within 20 Minutes. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 7, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Charminar feeder area From 33/11KV Khilwath sub station. Supply will be restored soon. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 7, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV M.D.Lines feeder area From 33/11KV Mothi Mahal sub station. Supply will be restored soon. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 8, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to All 11KV feeder areas from 33/11KV MLA Colony sub station. Shutdown work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 2:00pm. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 8, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV C-Quarters feeder area from 33/11KV Malakpet B-Block sub station. Tree Trimming work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 2:00 pm. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 8, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV P.S Nagar feeder area from 33/11KV I.T.I Mallepally sub station. Maintenance work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 2:00 pm. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 8, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Muncipal Park feeder area from 33/11KV E.S.I sub station. Tree Trimming work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 2:00 pm. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 8, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Shanti Bagh feeder area from 33/11KV Begumpet sub station. Maintenance work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 2:00 pm. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 8, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to All 11KV feeder areas from 33/11KV Prakash nagar sub station. Shutdown work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 5:00pm. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 8, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Krishna Nagar feeder area from 33/11KV Durga Nagar sub station. Maintenance work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 2:00 pm. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 8, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Zeba Bagh feeder area From 33/11KV Gudi Malkapur sub station. Supply will be restored within 45 Minutes. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 8, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Tukaram Gate feeder area from 33/11KV Addagutta sub station. Maintenance work is under progress, Supply will be restored within 1 hour. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 8, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Tilak Nagar feeder area from 33/11KV Amberpet sub station. Maintenance work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 5:30 PM. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 8, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Sanjeevaiah Nagar feeder area from 33/11KV Amberpet sub station. Maintenance work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 5:30 PM. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 8, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Green Park feeder area from 33/11KV Begumpet sub station. Maintenance work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 5:30 PM. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 8, 2022

Sir/Madam, there is power interruption in marredpally area nehrunagar colony. Usc: 100197100 — Bantu (@Dolly8doll) December 8, 2022

Hi No power here in ramanthapur kcr nagar area since 30 mins. Can you please assist



111159886

6304562610 — Aditya K (@SomayagiAdhitya) December 8, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Sankeshwar bazar feeder area From 33/11KV Laxmi Nagar sub station. Supply will be restored soon. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 8, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Saraswathi nagar feeder area From 33/11KV Asmangadh sub station. Supply will be restored soon. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 8, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Plassy Line feeder area From 33/11KV Bowenpally sub station. Supply will be restored soon. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 8, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Sri Ram Nagar feeder area from 33/11KV Kalyan Nagar sub station. Maintenance work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 2:00 PM. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Koti OH feeder area from 33/11KV Sultan Bazar sub station. Maintenance work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 2:00 PM. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Kendriya Sadan feeder area from 33/11KV Sultan Bazar sub station. Maintenance work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 2:00 PM. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Play Ground feeder area from 33/11K Begumpet sub station. Maintenance work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 2:00 PM. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Hylam Colony feeder area from 33/11K Yousufguda sub station. Maintenance work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 2:00 PM. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Sri Sai Nagar feeder area From 33/11KV Hudatruck park sub station. Supply will be restored within 1 hour. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV S B I Colony feeder area from 33/11K Moosarambagh sub station. Tree Trimming work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 2:00 PM. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Naina Gardens feeder area From 33/11KV Hudatruck park sub station. Supply will be restored within 40 minutes. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Shanthi Nekatan feeder area from 33/11K Addagutta sub station. Maintenance work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 2:00 PM. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Metro shopping mall feeder area From 33/11KV Huda truck park sub station. Supply will be restored within 40 minutes. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Satya Sai Enclave feeder area from 33/11K Thirumala Giri sub station. Maintenance work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 2:00 PM. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Devi nagar mall feeder area From 33/11KV Huda truck park sub station. Supply will be restored within 40 minutes. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV E N T Hospital feeder area from 33/11K E.N.T. sub station. Maintenance work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 2:30 PM. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Raghavendra Colony feeder area From 33/11KV Huda truck park sub station. Supply will be restored within 40 minutes. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Not yet restored in bandari layout — ramzz jadhav (@DopeTechK) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Kalyan gardens feeder area From 33/11KV Mathrusri nagar sub station. Supply will be restored soon. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Rajiv Nagar feeder area from 33/11K Mothi Nagar sub station. Maintenance work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 5:00 PM. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Akbar Form feeder area from 33/11K Yellareddyguda sub station. Maintenance work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 5:00 PM. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Bowenpally feeder area from 33/11KV Gunrock sub station. Supply will be restored soon. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Nampally Railway Station feeder area from 33/11KV Public Garden sub station. Supply will be restored soon. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Anand Bagh feeder area from 33/11K Mytrivanam sub station. Maintenance work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 5:30 PM. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Bazarghat OH feeder area from 33/11KV A.C Guards sub station. Supply will be restored soon. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Shalivahana Nagar feeder area from 33/11K Moosarambagh sub station. Tree trimming work is under progress, Supply will be restored by 5:30 PM — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Dilsukh Nagar feeder area from 33/11K Moosarambagh sub station. Supply will be restored soon. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022

Dear Consumers,

There is an interruption in Supply to 11KV Parsigutta feeder area from 33/11KV Chilkalguda sub station. Supply will be restored within 20 minutes. — TSSPDCL (@TsspdclCorporat) December 9, 2022