Does Hyderabad have no power cuts? TSSPDCL data says otherwise

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday stated that even cities like New York, London, and Paris might face power cuts but not the city of Hyderabad.
The chief minister’s remarks led to conversations both online and offline regarding the quality of the electricity supply currently in the city.
Siasat.com went through the Twitter account of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TSSPDCL), which is responsible for the distribution of power across the state, and found that the chief minister’s claims of ‘no power cuts’ don’t match with the ground reality.
Just between December 8 and 4:09 pm on December 9, TSSPDCL on Twitter has put out 46 tweets citing power interruptions across the city. Since each tweet is a unique interruption, we calculated the total number of times that several areas of Hyderabad went through a power cut between the above-mentioned time bracket.
The calculation came down to 5050 minutes (84.16667 hours), i.e, from the time each tweet has been posted and the cited amount of restoration by TSSPDCL. Also, there are several tweets that didn’t specify the exact amount of time to restore power. They have not been considered in the overall calculation.
Also in this time period, there are several tweets from citizens across Hyderabad that informed TSSPDCL of power cuts in the area. These were not considered as part of the calculation as there is no record of concrete evidence of the exact time interruption.