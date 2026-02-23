Does Kareena Kapoor fast during Ramzan? Here’s what she revealed

Mumbai: As Ramzan is underway, Muslims across the world are observing the holy month with faith and devotion. Celebrities too have been sharing glimpses of their iftar, suhoor, and daily routines on social media. Amid this, an old video of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has resurfaced on Instagram, drawing fresh attention online.

In the clip from a past event, Kareena, who is married into a Muslim family, was asked whether she fasts during Ramzan. Responding in her trademark candid style, the actress said, “No, I am eating 24×7.” When the reporter further asked if she was keeping roza at all, Kareena replied, “No, not at all. I have never done that in my life.”

The resurfaced video has sparked discussion in the comments section, with several fans pointing out that Kareena has never converted to Islam and continues to follow Hinduism. They also felt the question was unnecessary, given her well-known stance on religion.

What Saif had said about Kareena Kapoor’s conversion rumours

Kareena was born and raised Hindu and has not converted to Islam despite her marriage to Saif Ali Khan. She has often spoken about respecting her husband’s faith while continuing to practise her own, creating an interfaith and secular environment for their children.

In an earlier interview with Mail Today, Saif had clarified that religion was never an issue in their relationship. He said he does not believe in conversion for marriage and supported the Special Marriage Act, which allows couples of different faiths to marry without changing their religion. “I would never want her to change her religion. That is the trouble with religion really… it expects conversion. I don’t believe in that,” he had said.

Saif also addressed rumours about Kareena’s conversion in a past interview with Hindustan Times, stating, “People say she has converted. No, she hasn’t. These talks emotionally, intellectually and socially do not feature in our lives anywhere.”

Kareena and Saif got married on October 16, 2012 after dating for five years. The couple are now proud parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh.