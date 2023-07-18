Dog waits near owner’s footwear after she jumps into Godavari in Andhra district

Amaravati: A pet dog continued waiting for its owner for a night after she jumped into the Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh’s Ambedkar Konaseema district.

After a woman died by suicide jumping into the Godavari river between Yanam-Yedurlanka bridge at pillar no 8 on Sunday night, her pet dog kept waiting all night near the owner's footwear.



Locals found the pet barking & informed the police.



The woman, who was walking with her pet on the bridge, suddenly jumped into the river. After passersby raised an alarm, fishermen in a boat tried to save her but she was washed away in a strong current.

It was heartbreaking for the evening walkers to see the pet moving restlessly along the bridge and looking down at the river. It came back to sit near the footwear of its owner. It waited throughout the night and slept there. And, on Monday morning, it finally left with the mother of the woman.

Search was on for the woman who was identified as Mandangi Kanchana (22), a resident of Yanam Ferry Road. Her mother runs a hotel.

Yanam police said they are investigating the reason for the suicide.

Yanam is an enclave of union territory of Puducherry within Andhra Pradesh.