Doha, Dubai top world’s most competitive job markets: Report

Abu Dhabi: Doha, the capital of Qatar, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have emerged as the most competitive job market, witnessing the highest average number of applicants within a week of job listings being posted on LinkedIn, the professional networking site.

According to a study by online resume builder Resume.io, Abu Dhabi ranks fifth on the list of competitive job markets, with Istanbul, Turkey, and Johannesburg, South Africa, rounding out the top five.

Qatar’s prominent position in the rankings can be attributed to its hosting of the Football World Cup last year.

Since 2010, the country has invested over $250 billion in preparations, including constructing nearly 100 new hotels, expanding its port and airport facilities, and renovating road infrastructure.

A LinkedIn analysis of job postings revealed that certain roles, such as specialized medical positions and freelance digital content work, are driving the post-pandemic job market in the UAE.

The study found that job postings in Doha receive an average of 399 applicants, while Dubai receives 282.9, and Abu Dhabi receives 148.8 applications.

In North America, San Jose, California, emerged as the most competitive job market, while Buenos Aires, Argentina, claimed the top spot in South America. Sydney stood out as Australia’s most competitive job market, London took the lead in the UK, and Toronto claimed the title in Canada. Bangkok, Thailand, secured the position of the most competitive job market in Asia.