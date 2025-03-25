‘Doing drama of crying..’ Neha Kakkar gets bashed brutally [Video]

Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar had a tough time during her concert in Melbourne. She came on stage three hours late, which made many people in the audience upset. Some started booing and shouting at her because of the long wait.

Neha’s Emotional Apology

Neha felt very bad and said sorry to her fans. With tears in her eyes, she told the crowd, “Guys, you are really sweet! You have been patient. Itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho (You have been patiently waiting for me). I hate it, maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya hai. Aap itni der se wait kar rahe ho. (Never in my life have I made anyone wait. You were all waiting for long). “

While a few fans clapped and supported her, others stayed angry. One person shouted, “This is not India, you are in Australia!” Another said, “Very good acting. This is not Indian Idol.”

One internet user shared the video with text, “Came up the stage at 10pm for 7.30 show. Then doing drama of crying.. wrapped up in less than hour. Such a crap concert..heights is unprincipled..”

Before the Melbourne show, Neha had performed in Sydney and shared happy photos from the event. She is known for hit songs like Kala Chashma, Aankh Maarey, and London Thumakda.