Domestic help found dead in Thane flat; cops suspect murder

Thane: A 40-year-old domestic help has been found dead with stab injuries in a flat where she worked in Maharashtra’s Thane district, with the police suspecting it to be a case of murder, officials said on Thursday, March 26.

The woman was found lying in a pool of blood on Wednesday evening inside the flat where two men lived at a housing society in the Mira Road area, they said.

The deceased worked as a domestic help, and both she and the flats‘ occupants had access to the house keys, the officials said.

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The police rushed to the spot after being alerted and shifted the body to a government hospital for a postmortem.

“Prima facie, the victim sustained multiple stab wounds. The body was found inside the flat where she was employed. A case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person,” an official from the Mira Road police station said.

The motive behind the killing is not yet known, and investigators are probing various angles, he said.

“We are examining CCTV footage from the locality and recording statements of neighbours and other residents of the society to ascertain the sequence of events,” the official said.