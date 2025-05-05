Domestic help held for theft in Bowenpally, 112g of gold recovered

Hyderabad: A 48-year-old domestic help has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments and a mobile phone from her employer’s residence. The stolen property, valued at approximately Rs 8.2 lakh, was recovered within 24 hours of the complaint being filed.

The accused has been identified as Kancharla Suvarna, a native of Guntur district and residing in Jagathgirigutta, Balanagar. She had been employed as a caretaker for the complainant’s mother-in-law since December 2024.

According to reports, the theft came to light on the morning of May 3, when the woman abruptly left the house with her belongings. Shortly afterwards, the family noticed several gold ornaments were missing.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Further investigation is ongoing.