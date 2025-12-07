Domestic helper held for theft in Hyderabad, gold worth Rs 5L seized

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old domestic helper was arrested for theft in Hyderabad on Saturday, December 6. Police seized 29.15 gms of gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh from her.

The accused was identified as Madhuri Anuradha, a resident of MG Nagar under Tolichowkhi police limits. According to Iqbal Ahmed, his wife, Rana Tabassum, noticed missing gold ornaments, including one chain with a pendant, a pair of earrings, one single gold earring, a gold and diamond ring and four bangles.

As investigations began, the police were informed that on Saturday, when the theft was reported, the domestic help was seen at OM Jewellers in Tolichowkhi.

Upon interrogation, Madhuri Anuradha confessed she had stolen the gold from Ahmed’s residence. She has been arrested under Section 306 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).