Domestic helper held for theft in Hyderabad, gold worth Rs 5L seized

The domestic helper was trying to sell the gold when she was arrested.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th December 2025 6:27 pm IST
The Tolichowki police with accused held for gold theft in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: A 39-year-old domestic helper was arrested for theft in Hyderabad on Saturday, December 6. Police seized 29.15 gms of gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh from her.

The accused was identified as Madhuri Anuradha, a resident of MG Nagar under Tolichowkhi police limits. According to Iqbal Ahmed, his wife, Rana Tabassum, noticed missing gold ornaments, including one chain with a pendant, a pair of earrings, one single gold earring, a gold and diamond ring and four bangles.

As investigations began, the police were informed that on Saturday, when the theft was reported, the domestic help was seen at OM Jewellers in Tolichowkhi.

Upon interrogation, Madhuri Anuradha confessed she had stolen the gold from Ahmed’s residence. She has been arrested under Section 306 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

