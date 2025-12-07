474 held for held for drunk driving in Hyderabad over weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 474 people were arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend. The Hyderabad traffic police conducted a special drive on December 5-6.

Among those arrested, there were 381 two-wheeler riders, 26 three-wheeler drivers and 67 four-wheeler drivers. As many as 183 offenders had a blood alcohol concentration level of 51-100; 109 offenders had BCA level ranging from 101-150.

Around 89 offenders had a BAC level ranging from 30-50; 56 offenders had a BAC level ranging from 151-200; 16 offenders had a BAC level of 201-250, and nine had a BAC above 300.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police reiterates that there will be zero tolerance towards drunken driving. The special drive will continue in the coming days. Commuters are requested to cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police to ensure safer roads for all.

The traffic police have warned that if anyone is found driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.