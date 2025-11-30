552 held for drunk driving in Hyderabad over weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 552 people were arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend. The Hyderabad police conducted a special drive against drunk driving on November 28 and 29.

Among those arrested, 438 were two-wheeler riders, 45 were three-wheeler riders, and 69 were four-wheeler riders. As many as 212 offenders had a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 51-100; another 127 offenders had a BAC of 30-50 another 112 offenders had a BAC ranging from 101-150.

As many as 64 offenders had a BAC of 151-200, 19 had 201-250, 10 had a BAC of 330 and above and eight had BAC ranging 251-300.

Also Read 535 held for drunk driving in Hyderabad over weekend

“There will be zero tolerance on Drunk & drive violations and this special drive will continue. Commuters are requested to cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police.,” said press release from the Hyderabad traffic police.

The traffic police have warned that if anyone is found driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.