Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, clarified on Saturday, March 14, that domestic consumers need not worry about any shortage of cooking gas following the Central government’s decision to halt supplies for commercial purposes.

He emphasised that household LPG distribution remains smooth and unaffected nationwide. Speaking to news agency IANS, Kadam said that the Centre has directed oil companies to stop providing gas for all commercial uses nationwide due to current global challenges. However, he reassured citizens that adequate stocks are available for home use, with no interruptions expected.

“We have sufficient gas in reserve, and there is no reason for anyone to panic. Domestic supply will continue without any break,” he said.

The Minister urged people to use cooking gas responsibly and avoid wastage. He pointed to the ongoing war in the Middle East as a factor requiring caution, saying that conservation is essential during this period of international tension. Despite the conflict disrupting energy routes for many nations, Minister Kadam highlighted that India’s supply chains have remained stable, thanks to strong diplomatic relations maintained by the Union government.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s foreign policy, the Minister said that India’s global standing has risen significantly since PM Modi took office. He credited the Prime Minister for building robust ties with countries worldwide, including Iran, which has ensured continued gas deliveries even amid the crisis.

“PM Modi has elevated India’s respect on the international stage and forged strong diplomatic connections with every nation. This is why, despite the war, our friendly relations with Iran have kept supplies steady. Just yesterday, a large oil tanker arrived in India,” he noted.

Minister Kadam added that the benefits of these international relationships are now directly reaching ordinary citizens by safeguarding essential supplies like domestic LPG. He described PM Modi’s approach as unmatched, saying no previous Prime Minister has worked in such a dedicated manner to strengthen India’s position abroad and protect national interests during tough times. The clarification comes as reports indicate disruptions in commercial LPG availability, affecting hotels, restaurants, and industries in various parts of the country, including Mumbai.

The Centre has prioritised household needs, hospitals, and essential sectors while encouraging alternatives for non-domestic users. Minister Kadam’s statement aims to calm public concerns and promote mindful consumption to maintain stability until global conditions improve.