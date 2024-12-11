Domestic worker visa services simplified via ‘Dubai Now’ app

All domestic worker visa services in Dubai can now be accessed through the ‘Domestic Worker Package’ on the ‘Dubai Now’ app, according to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities on Wednesday, December 11.

This initiative has been launched jointly by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) aimed at simplifying the process and significantly reducing the time and costs.

The package has reduced the number of service channels from four to one and the steps to complete transactions from 12 to four.

Service center visits have been reduced from eight to two, and processing times have been reduced from 30 days to five.

The number of required documents has been reduced from 10 to four, resulting in a cost reduction of Dirham 400 (Rs 9,237) per transaction.

How it works

Dubai Now app allows customers to easily access residency services for domestic workers by filling out a unified service package form, entering details, and providing identity and passport information.

The app facilitates the electronic signing of employment contracts, medical examinations, and the issuance of UAE identity and residency permits, ensuring a smooth and efficient residency process.