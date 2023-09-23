Don 3: Why did Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar ‘part ways’?

The Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has yet again managed to rule the industry with his subsequent super hits, including ‘Pathan’ and ‘Jawan,’ after a hiatus of nearly 4 years. SRK fans have now geared up for his next venture, ‘Dunki’, which is set to release in December this year.

However, fans had also been hoping to see the King Khan of Bollywood in the third instalment of a contemporary successful franchise, Don, that will now be helmed by another actor.

The news broke a while ago when the director of Don, Farhan Akhtar, announced that the series will now be continued by Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan will no longer play the role. The announcement was followed by curiosity and disappointment among the fans, who were contemplating how Ranveer Singh would enact the iconic role.

It appears that Farhan has finally broken the silence about not casting Shah Rukh on board for ‘Don 3.’ During an interview with the US-based publication Variety, the director revealed that he and Shah Rukh Khan have “parted mutually.”

He stated, “I’m not in the position of replacing anybody. These are things that we discussed over the years. I wanted to take a certain direction with the story, but somehow we just couldn’t find common ground. We just parted ways mutually, knowing that it’s probably for the best. So that’s where it is.”

Farhan also accentuated his high level of excitement and motivation for Ranveer’s lead role in ‘Don 3.’ He said, “I’m really excited that Ranveer’s on board. He’s so charged and so ready to go. It’s a big film, just purely from the point of view of an actor; it’s a big thing to do, and we’re really excited to have him on board. His energy is energising us, so to speak.”

Meanwhile, the first teaser of the movie was introduced last month, introducing the ‘Gully Boy’ star in an authentic, captivating look. Ranveer also expressed he was honoured and determination for the legacy of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who garnered immense admiration for the Don character.

Moreover, there are reports suggesting Kiara Advani may potentially be portrayed as a female lead in the movie. The film’s production is scheduled to go on floors in January 2025, and the movie will be released in the same year.