Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Middle East policy

Former US President Donald Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize by Republican lawmaker Claudia Tenney, citing his role in facilitating the ‘historic’ policy in the Middle East.

In an official statement, Tenney revealed that she decided to nominate Trump for his role in the Abraham Accords treaty, which was signed during his presidency in 2020. The treaty formally normalised relations between the United Arab Emirates, Israel, and Bahrain.

“Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years,” she told Fox News in a statement.

“For decades, bureaucrats, foreign policy professionals, and international organisations insisted that additional Middle East peace agreements were impossible without a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Trump proved that to be false.”

Explaining why Trump needs to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, Tenney said, “The valiant efforts by President Trump in creating the Abraham Accords were unprecedented and continue to go unrecognised by the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, underscoring the need for his nomination today.”

“Now more than ever, when Joe Biden’s weak leadership on the international stage is threatening our country’s safety and security, we must recognise Trump for his strong leadership and his efforts to achieve world peace. I am honored to nominate former President Donald Trump today and am eager for him to receive the recognition he deserves,” she further said.

Notably, this is the fourth time Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. However, he did not receive any awards during his presidency. “I would get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things if they gave it out fairly,” he said at a press conference in New York in 2019.

In 2019, the former US president was nominated for his diplomatic efforts with North Korea, and in 2020, he was nominated for withdrawing US troops from Iraq. In the same year, he was also nominated for helping in a deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, as the Abrahamic Accords were signed to establish peace between Israel and Arab relations, the policy has faced criticism over time, for not resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict.