Donald Trump returns to Musk’s X, posts his mugshot

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 9:28 am IST
Donald Trump returns to Musk’s X
Donald Trump returns to Musk’s X- IANS

San Francisco: Former US president Donald Trump finally made a comeback on X (formerly Twitter) after more than two years as he was banned in January 2021 on various social media platforms after the US Capitol riots.

Trump posted his first tweet on X with his mugshot late on Thursday, saying: “Election interference, Never surrender”.

Also Read
US: Donald Trump’s mug shot released by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Musk also reacted to Trump with a quote post saying: “Next-level”.

MS Education Academy

Several followers welcomed the former US president on X, now owned by Elon Musk.

Earlier, Trump surrendered at a county jail in Georgia in an alleged case of racketeering to overturn the outcome of the state’s vote count in the 2020 presidential election. He was arrested and released on bail.

After facing the ban on Twitter, Facebook and other platforms, Trump had started his own social media platform called Truth Social.

On November 18, 2022, Musk ran a poll asking Twitter users if he should reinstate Trump.

There were around 15 million responses, with 51.8 per cent saying yes and 48.2 per cent saying no.

Trump said there was no need for him to come back because he saw “a lot of problems on Twitter”.

Twitter permanently banned President Trump on January 8, 2021, after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol, leaving five dead.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter had said in a statement.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 9:28 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button