Donald Trump’s decision on travel bans may jeopardize the Los Angeles Olympics of 2028

Zimbabwe’s Kirsty Coventry has been recently elected as the President of the International Olympic Committee. She has become the first woman and the first African to lead the organisation in its 131 year old history. She is also the youngest candidate to take charge.

However, in the midst of all the euphoria, she will have her hands full in addressing some very significant tasks which must be looked into with great urgency. The first of these pressing issues concerns matters related to the 2028 Olympic Games that are to be held in Los Angeles in July that year.

The problems have arisen because US President Donald Trump has enforced a travel ban and travel restrictions on the citizens of 43 countries. The New York Times revealed that as per a memo which was issued recently, the countries have been divided into three categories –red, orange and yellow.

Countries on the list

Citizens from the red category nations will be flatly refused entry. They include Afghanistan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Venezuela and Yemen. Citizens from orange category nations will have many restrictions and mandatory interviews before being allowed to enter the USA if they are found suitable to do so. These countries include Haiti, Russia and Pakistan.

Countries listed in the yellow category have been given time to carry out certain policy changes dictated by the US government. Their approval will be subject to meeting the conditions laid down by the USA. One of the countries in this group is Zimbabwe – the country of the newly elected IOC President herself.

Risk of a games boycott

All these travel bans and restrictions will put the participation of many athletes in jeopardy. How can an Olympic Games be organised in Los Angeles if many athletes are barred from entering the USA? If the matter is not solved amicably, there is a risk that many countries could take the extreme step of boycotting the games. Trump’s policies may alienate many nations.

For example, last year Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan had won the gold medal in the javelin throw. Because of Trump’s order, the current Olympic Champion may be deemed unfit to enter the USA and barred from taking part. That would be absolutely ridiculous. Why conduct the Olympic Games if Nadeem and many other good athletes are going to be banned.

Question of transgender athletes

The next issue pertains to the conduct of the Olympic Games events wherein transgender athletes may be taking part. Recently President Trump signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports. “With this executive order the war on women’s sports is over,” Trump said triumphantly.

But the IOC has its own rules on this subject. It may be recalled that the participation of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif created a huge furore at the Paris Olympics. There were widespread allegations that Khelif was a person with male hormones and it created a controversy that raised the hackles of her competitors. But the IOC and the organisers of the Paris Olympics ruled that medical tests had proved that there was no problem in her internal system and she was allowed to take part. She went on to win a gold medal.

Athletes like Khelif are not uncommon and exist in several sports. But it is the sports body that must decide whether the concerned athlete should be allowed to participate. In India too there have been some cases similar to that of Imane Khelif.

Sports bodies should decide

But in every such case in India and elsewhere, it was the sports federation that carried out medical tests and came to a decision, not a political leader. It is not a matter that should be decided by the President of the USA or any other country. Sports matters must be left to sports bodies and not politicians. But whether Trump will view the matter in this way or not, is a million-dollar question.

India must create rapport

If India is to successfully bid for and host the 2026 Olympic Games, then the Indian sports administrators and government officials need to build up a good rapport with the new IOC President. She must be given a clear idea of India’s aspirations, plans and abilities. Her voice will play a major role in India’s bid to host the Olympic Games of 2036. Whether India will eventually host the games or not, depends upon the conviction of Kirsty Coventry and her aides in the IOC.