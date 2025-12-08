Donald Trump’s warning to Israel is ‘justified’: Qatar PM

Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani on Sunday, December 7, said US President Donald Trump’s warning to Israel after the attack on Qatar was justified.

He said that Trump understands that Qatar has been helpful in the mediation between Hamas and Israel.

Al Thani said that Trump expressed concerns over the attack by Israel. “The attack happened when Qatar was trying to convince Hamas to accept the Gaza peace plan drawn by President Trump,” Al Thani said at the Doha Forum.

Al Thani added that Qatar tried convincing Hamas to get a deal. Asked if Trump was surprised by Israel’s attack on Qatar, the PM said, “Trump’s advisor reached out to us minutes before the attack. It was clear that the attack happened against Trump’s will.”

Al Thani added that Trump made it clear that the attack on Qatar was unprecedented. When informed that Israel bombed Qatar with the agreement of Donald Trump, Al Thani said that it was a step to sabotage the Qatar-US relations and Israel wants everyone to believe it.

He went on to say that such misinformation has been circulated many times in the past. Stressing that the Qatar-US relations are mutually beneficial for both countries, Al Thani said, “We advocate for resolving of the conflict , while our adversaries advocate for escalation.”

He added that Qatar has supported diplomatic ways to resolve the conflict since its inception. He also dismissed Israel’s claim that Qatar is involved in terror financing, “All the money sent from Qatar, is being used for humanitarian aid in Gaza. The Israel government and Mossad are aware of this.”

Trump’s warning to Israel

On September 9 2025, Israel launched an attack on Qatar to target Hamas. However, six people including Qatari security personnel, were killed in the attack. Reacting to the strike, US President Donald Trump called on Israel to be careful regarding its future actions.

“Qatar has been a very great ally. Israel and everyone else, we have to be careful. When we attack people we have to be careful,” Trump told the media. He also distanced himself from Israel’s claim that the US was informed regarding the strikes in Doha. In a statement, Trump said that the strikes were carried out through “unilateral decision.”

Rebuilding of Gaza

Speaking of rebuilding Gaza after the two-year conflict, the Qatari PM gave an example of the Russia- Ukraine conflict where in Russia has been asked to rebuild Ukraine. “When it comes to Gaza, Israel must rebuild it. However, the responsibility to rebuild the beseiged enclave is being thrust upon the region. This is Ironic,” he lamented.

He reiterated that Qatar will continue to support the Palestinian people and contribute to alleviate their suffering. However, he said that Qatar is not responsible to rebuild Gaza. “We will contribute for the humanitarian aid in Gaza as and when required,” Al Thani clarified.

Addressing a query regarding the rehabilitation of Gazans, the Qatar PM said, “People of Gaza have the right to choose where to live. They don’t want to leave their country.” He further said that whenever a crossing is opened large number of displaced people return to their homes in Gaza even if their residence is flattened. “This reflects the resilience of the people; I don’t think anyone has the right to force them out of Gaza, its their country, their home and they have the right to live their,” Al Thani said.

Future of the ceasefire

Speaking of the future of the ceasefire agreement, the PM said that the current situation is not conducive to stability. “If the Israel forces remain in Gaza and continue to violate the ceasefire, the conflict can escalate again. That’s what all of us want to avoid. It is best to implement the Gaza peace plan and to rebuild Gaza.”

He stressed the need to find political solution to the matter adding that if the issue remains unresolved the conflict will keep escalating. He reiterated that Palestinian people have the right to stay in their own country.

He added that the political discussion in Israel and the resolutions being passed against the two-state-solution is hindering the peace process. “We can’t remain hostage to the far-right agenda calling for ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians. The entire region is aspiring for two states co exsisting peacefully,” he stressed.