Israel launches strikes against Hamas officials in Qatar

Doha: Israeli airstrikes struck Qatar on Tuesday, September 9, targeting senior Hamas leaders, according to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

At least a dozen explosions struck residential buildings in Doha, with smoke seen rising over the Katara district. No casualties have been officially confirmed at this stage

Videos circulated on social media appeared to show smoke clouds billowing above several neighbourhoods, prompting widespread concern among residents.

Smoke rises above a major road in Doha, Qatar, after several explosions were reported in the city. Emergency services were seen responding to the incident. Photo: Reuters

Smoke rises after several blasts in Doha. Photo: Reuters

A senior Hamas source told Al Jazeera that the targeted group was in Doha to review a ceasefire initiative presented by US President Donald Trump. The source confirmed that Khalil Al-Hayya, who leads the movement’s negotiating delegation, and other key officials survived what was described as an assassination attempt.

The meeting, reportedly focused on halting hostilities in Gaza, was held at a residential compound believed to house multiple members of the Hamas political bureau.

In a statement on X, the confirmed, “The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of Hamas. For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have directed operations, are directly linked to the October 7 attack, and have been managing the ongoing war against Israel.”

The statement added that measures were taken to limit civilian casualties, including the use of precision-guided munitions and intelligence assessments.

“The IDF and ISA will continue to act with determination to counter Hamas and those responsible for the October 7 events,” the statement concluded.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry condemned the assault. In a statement on X, spoke7sperson Majed Al Ansari said the country “condemns in the strongest terms” the attack, which he said struck residential buildings housing several members of the Hamas political bureau.

Al Ansari described the strike as a “blatant violation of international laws and norms” and warned that it posed a serious threat to the safety of Qatari citizens and residents. He added that security forces, civil defence units, and relevant authorities had acted swiftly to contain the aftermath and protect surrounding communities. Investigations are reportedly underway at the highest level, with further details to be released when available.

Al Ansari also warned that Qatar would not tolerate what it described as “reckless Israeli behaviour” or any actions that threaten its sovereignty and regional stability.

In a statement on X, Israel Prime Minister’s Office wrote, “Today’s action targeting senior Hamas figures was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

This is a breaking story.