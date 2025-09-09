Gaza-bound flotilla says main ship hit by drone in Tunisian waters

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), an international humanitarian mission delivering aid to Gaza, confirmed on Tuesday, September 9, that one of its main vessels was struck by a drone in Tunisian waters.

The targeted ship, known as the Family Boat and sailing under a Portuguese flag, sustained fire damage to its main and below-deck storage areas.

The attack reportedly occurred shortly after midnight with six passengers and crew on board, all of whom escaped unharmed.

In an official statement, the flotilla said, “One of our key boats, the ‘family boat,’ which carried steering committee members, was hit by a drone in Tunisian waters. All aboard are safe. An investigation is currently underway and when more information is available it will be released immediately.”

The flotilla organisers reaffirmed their determination, “Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us. Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve.”

Yasemin Acar, a German human rights activist and steering committee member aboard the ship, described the moment of the strike in a video posted online, “A drone flew directly overhead, dropped an explosive, and the boat caught fire. Thankfully, no one was hurt.”

Portuguese activist Miguel Duarte, also aboard the vessel, said he clearly saw the drone just four metres above his head moments before the explosion.

“It dropped an explosive on the foredeck of the ship,” he said. “There was a loud blast, followed by a fire.”

The incident was captured on onboard CCTV and shared across social media channels. Videos show the impact and ensuing flames on deck.

Despite the flotilla’s evidence, Tunisia’s National Guard spokesman publicly denied that the strike occurred. The authorities have yet to release any formal findings, and investigations are ongoing.

The Global Sumud Flotilla brings together activists and civilians from over 40 countries, united in a mission to peacefully challenge Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza and provide vital humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

While high-profile figures such as climate activist Greta Thunberg and UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese are part of the wider flotilla.

The flotilla—the largest civilian flotilla ever assembled—departed from the Port of Barcelona on August 31 with the aim of breaking the Israeli naval blockade imposed on Gaza.

In a separate event earlier this year, the Madleen, another GSF ship carrying Greta Thunberg, was intercepted by Israeli forces around 185 km off the Gaza coast. Those on board were detained and later deported.

Israel’s naval blockade on Gaza has been in place since 2007, following the rise of Hamas in the territory. The blockade severely limits the movement of people and goods, contributing to what humanitarian groups describe as a deepening crisis, especially amid the ongoing war that began in October 2023.