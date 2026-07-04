Donation theft claims at Badrinath, inquiry begins

Dehradun: Following allegations of embezzlement of Ram temple donations in Ayodhya, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) ordered an inquiry on Friday, July 3, into similar allegations concerning offerings at Badrinath Dham.

BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi stated that the temple committee has taken the allegations circulating on social media seriously and has ordered the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the matter. He added that explanations have also been sought from the employees concerned.

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Dwivedi also refuted a claim circulating on social media identifying a specific employee as his ‘personal secretary.’ He clarified that the individual in question is not his personal secretary but a regular government employee of the BKTC.

He asserted that if the allegations are proven true during the investigation, no guilty party will be spared, and strict action will be taken.

BKTC Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangad mentioned that the inquiry committee will submit its report based on available evidence, CCTV footage and statements from the parties concerned.

Rangad stated that if any irregularities come to light, legal and departmental action will be taken against the guilty under the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Act, 1939, and the employee conduct rules.

He appealed to the public to refrain from spreading any unverified or misleading allegations until the investigation is concluded.