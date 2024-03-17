Donia Abu Taleb becomes 1st Saudi woman to qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics

Donia Abu Taleb, a Saudi Taekwondo national team member, has made history by becoming the first Saudi Arabian woman to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Donia, weighting 49, qualified on Friday, March 15, after an honorable and distinguished performance and great effort in all the matches in the qualifying rounds.

This achievement was added to the series of advanced results she achieved at the Asian and global levels, the most notable of which is her nomination for the bronze medal globally and in Asia, during 2022-2023, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Brigadier General Shaddad Al-Omari, president of the Saudi Taekwondo Federation, praised Donia’s Olympic qualification and emphasized their goal to achieve top results in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Shaddad Al-Omari emphasized the aim of achieving optimal results and competing in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

The 33rd edition of the Olympics is scheduled for July 26 to August 11, 2024, in Paris.

“Saudi Taekwondo national team member Donia Abu Talib is officially the first Saudi female athlete to qualify for the Olympics, she successfully competed in the Asian qualifying rounds for the Olympic Games!!!! @saudiolympic,” Princess Reema bint Bandar said in a post on X.

Saudi women continue their steps towards empowerment and obtaining more rights and freedoms that they were denied during the past decades, but they have become a reality in light of the changes announced at an accelerating pace in recent years.