Well from Prophet Muhammad’s era reopens in Madinah

Riyadh: A well dating back to the time of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has been reopened to visitors following development work in Al-Aliyah district in the city of Madinah in Saudi Arabia.

The Al-Faqir well, also known as the Salman Al-Farsi well, is a historic landmark, which stands testament to the Prophet Muhammad’s acts of charity and kindness. The well is surrounded by lush orchards and historical sites related to the Prophet’s life, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Initially, water was drawn from the three-metre-wide well using traditional waterwheels, but later, pumps were utilised.

The well is currently managed and developed by the Al-Madinah Region Development Authority and other entities.

The development work included installing an iron fence around the well, reforestation of water paths, bridge, and main gate with local Madinah stone, ensuring consistency with original construction.

The area has seen palm tree planting, an improved internal courtyard, and stone benches installed for visitors.

An informative plaque has been installed at the entrance, providing details about the location and its history.

Glimpse of Al-Faqir well in Madinah

Photo: SPA

Photo: SPA

Photo: SPA

Photo: SPA

Photo: SPA

Photo: SPA