Saudi Arabia launches special passport stamp for Ramzan

The General Directorate of Passports at the Ministry of Interior launched a special passport stamp for the Ramzan 1445 AH season in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture.

This aims to document this occasion and revive the historical cultural heritage, customs and traditions of the holy month.

The stamp will be available to travellers through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam throughout the holy month.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Culture celebrates Ramzan 1445 across the Kingdom, promoting cultural, social, and value heritage through live entertainment, sports, and cultural experiences, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.