Donkey protest grabs spotlight at ‘Chalo Lok Bhavan’ march

Hyderabad: A Congress worker came riding on a donkey wearing a mask of the Chief Election Commisioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, during the ‘Chalo Lok Bhavan’ march in Hyderabad on Thursday, October 8.

The unusual protest became a major visual attraction, with several leaders stopping to pose for photographs and share them on social media.

TPCC Spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin leading the donkey protest in Hyderabad

The protest was attended by ministers and legislators, and hundreds of Congress and INDIA bloc workers joined the march, demanding the CEC’s resignation and legal action.

Holding placards and party flags, they raised slogans against PM Modi, the Chief Election Commissioner and others.

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Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Vakiti Srihari, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other leaders and workers were taken into preventive custody and shifted to the Punjagutta police station.

The ministers and other leaders continued their protest at the Punjagutta police station, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The rally, organised as part of the INDIA bloc’s ‘Save Democracy’ campaign, was held from the Indira Gandhi statue in Necklace Road here to the Lok Bhavan.