Don’t buy from non-Hindu stalls at Telangana Jatara: Bajrang Dal

Hyderabad: The Telangana Bajrang Dal urged devotees attending the annual Sammakka Saralamma Jatarato to refrain from buying prasadam and other religious items from vendors from other religious communities.

State Banjrang Dal conveyor Siva Ramulu said a “mini Kumbh Mela” will be organised during this period and warned non-Hindu vendors not to set up their stalls. “I appeal to the Hindu community not to offer the Goddess prasadam brought from other stalls,” he said.

He added that devotees should avoid purchasing items from non-Hindu vendors, alleging that such offerings would be “invalid.”

State Banjrang Dal conveyor, Siva Ramulu, said a "mini Kumbh Mela"…

The Sammakka Saralamma Jatara is an annual tribal festival in Telangana, the world’s largest tribal gathering honouring warrior goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma. It attracts millions of devotees every year, who offer bellam (jaggery) to the deities. This year, the tribal festival is scheduled to be held from January 28 to 31 in Mulugu district.