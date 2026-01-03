Don’t buy from non-Hindu stalls at Telangana Jatara: Bajrang Dal

A 'mini Kumbh Mela' will be organised during the three-day annual Sammakka Saralamma Jatarato tribal festival.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd January 2026 7:52 pm IST|   Updated: 3rd January 2026 7:54 pm IST
Telangana Bajrang Dal conveyor Shiva Ramulu (second from left)
Telangana Bajrang Dal conveyor Shiva Ramulu (second from left)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Bajrang Dal urged devotees attending the annual Sammakka Saralamma Jatarato to refrain from buying prasadam and other religious items from vendors from other religious communities.

Advertisement

State Banjrang Dal conveyor Siva Ramulu said a “mini Kumbh Mela” will be organised during this period and warned non-Hindu vendors not to set up their stalls. “I appeal to the Hindu community not to offer the Goddess prasadam brought from other stalls,” he said.

He added that devotees should avoid purchasing items from non-Hindu vendors, alleging that such offerings would be “invalid.”

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The Sammakka Saralamma Jatara is an annual tribal festival in Telangana, the world’s largest tribal gathering honouring warrior goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma. It attracts millions of devotees every year, who offer bellam (jaggery) to the deities. This year, the tribal festival is scheduled to be held from January 28 to 31 in Mulugu district.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd January 2026 7:52 pm IST|   Updated: 3rd January 2026 7:54 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button