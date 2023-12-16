Telangana: Ex-DSP Nalini turns down Revanth’s offer of reinduction

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy directed chief secretary A Santhi Kumari and DGP Ravi Gupta to ensure former police officer Nalini’s reinstatement into the service.

Nalini was Medak district’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP) who resigned in 2009 under the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government to join the Telangana statehood agitation. Her resignation letter had stated, “I cannot work under an ‘insensitive’ government that doesn’t understand the heartbeat of 3.5 million Telangana people.”

On December 15, chief minister Revanth suggested inducting her back into the police force if she was interested. He pointed out that many people had quit their roles, contested elections, and rejoined the services.

“Injustice should not be bestowed on Nalini, whereas political leaders got new positions after resigning from their previous posts during the struggle for Telangana statehood,” the chief minister said in the review meeting.

However, in a telephonic interview with a news channel, the former DSP said she is happy where she is. “I escaped the politicians by resigning. My job did no justice to the people of Telangana. I request you to please do not disturb my peace,” she said.

Who is former DSP Nalini?

Nalini, who is a member of the backward class, was recruited by the Andhra Pradesh Police Service (APPS). In March 2009, she was posted at the Hasanparthy police station. Later, she was appointed as Medak DSP after finishing a six-month probation at Hasanparthy and Hanamkonda police stations in Warangal.

A native of Nalgonda district; she worked as a hostel warden in the social welfare department at Parkala in Warangal between 2005 and 2006. Her husband is a government high school teacher in Warangal. They have two children.