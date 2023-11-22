Don’t fall for Congress’ lies, says BJP leader Yediyurappa in poll-bound Telangana

The former Karnataka CM also urged the people of Telangana not to fall for Congress party's 'lies and empty promises'.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday accused the Congress of deceiving the people of Karnataka by not implementing its five pre-poll guarantees after coming to power.

The former Karnataka CM also urged the people of Telangana not to fall for Congress party’s “lies and empty promises”.

Addressing reporters here, he said ‘Karnataka model’ is Congress’ election model in other states.

The Congress had promised five guarantees to voters in Karnataka and won the elections in May this year. It is selling “Karnataka model” in Telangana and other poll-bound states, he said.

“The party has, in fact, hoodwinked the people in Karnataka after winning the elections as its government has failed to implement the guarantee schemes,” he added.

“The Congress manifesto includes six guarantee schemes only to cheat the voters of the state. I appeal, request the people of Telangana not to get cheated by Congress party’s lies and empty promises,” he said.

