‘Don’t go against Kashmiris…’: Wife of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam attack

Amidst communal unrest across the country post the Pahalgam attack, the wife of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, Himanshi, delivered a strong statement urging for peace.

At a blood donation camp organised on the birth anniversary of her husband, who was killed in the terrorist attack, Himanshi said, “We don’t want people going against Muslims or Kashmiris. We want peace and only peace. Of course, we want justice.”

Her statement comes amidst an increasing number of attacks on Kashmiri students and Muslims in the country, post the Pahalgam terror attack.

"…We don't want people going against Muslims or Kashmiris. We want peace and only peace. Of course, we want justice," says Himanshi, wife of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Soon after the attack on April 22, several Kashmiri students away from home were harassed, threatened and forced to leave their college premises.

Two Kashmiri shawl sellers were slapped by a group of local men and forced to shut their shop in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie. The attack took place on Tuesday, April 29. A video went viral on social media showing the assault on the Kashmiris. They were abused and slapped repeatedly by three persons led by a bearded man and were asked to wind up and pack off.

They were slapped a few times more after one of them produced an Aadhar card establishing his identity as an inhabitant of Jammu and Kashmir.

In another incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader refused the services of two Muslim AC technicians who were sent by UrbanClap, an online platform that provides housing and beauty services.

Dewmani Sharma, who is also the Delhi district BJP co-convener, had asked to repair his AC from UrbanClap.

The online platform sent two technicians. However, before letting them in, Sharma enquired about their names and religion. A video of the interaction has gone on social media platforms.

When the AC technicians replied that they were Muslims, Sharma says, “Tumhare see kaam nahi karana. Koi Hindu ho usko bhejo (I don’t want your services. Send a Hindu technician).”