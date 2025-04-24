Kashmiri students face eviction, violence post Pahalgam attack

Following the brutal terror attack on Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which took at least 25 tourists and one local life, a wave of targeted harassment and violence swept India targeting Kashmiri students.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) reported numerous cases of abuse, intimidation, and physical attacks against Kashmiri students across various states, prompting concerns for their safety and well-being.

Harassment, violence against Kashmiri students

After the attack, which has been termed the deadliest attack on civilians in the region in decades, Kashmiri students have complained of having to vacate their hostels and rented houses in states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, there was a video posted by the extremist Hindu Raksha Dal that terrorised Kashmiri Muslim students with death threats if they did not leave the city within a specified time, and so they fled to the airport in fear for their lives.

In videos that have surfaced on social media, self-proclaimed Hindutva leaders donning saffron are seen issuing threats to Kashmiri students and spewing hate against Muslims in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. They also raised hateful and divisive slogans.

8th Incident: Second Open Threat Call.



Hindutva outfit Hindu Raksha Dal has once again openly issued threats to identify and physically assault Kashmiri Muslim students in Uttarakhand starting today allegedly in retaliation for the tragic killing of tourists in Pahalgam. Members… pic.twitter.com/9x8V3yy7UD — Nasir Khuehami (ناصر کہویہامی) (@NasirKhuehami) April 24, 2025

At Chandigarh’s Universal Group of Institutions in Derabassi, students were reportedly attacked within the hostel grounds, with intruders breaking into the premises at midnight and attacking them with sharp objects. One student at least was seriously injured during the attack.

7th Incident:



Recieved Distress Calls from Universal Group of Institutions, Derabassi, Chandigarh, where Kashmiri students were brutally attacked inside the hostel premises during the night. Students said that, local individuals and other students forcefully entered the hostel… pic.twitter.com/QDf1iYjMlk — Nasir Khuehami (ناصر کہویہامی) (@NasirKhuehami) April 24, 2025

A Kashmiri girl has appealed for help to return home, She is currently in Chandigarh.



Locals are misbehaving with her and hurling abuses, She hasn't eaten since yesterday.



A cab driver assaulted the Kashmiri passengers and forcibly threw them out of the cab. pic.twitter.com/h73P0nx98z — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) April 24, 2025

Similar physical attack and harassment reports have been reported from Himachal Pradesh universities, where students were allegedly referred to as “terrorists” and bullied into leaving their residences.

In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, landlords reportedly requested Kashmiri renters to vacate immediately due to safety reasons. The pressure has caused some workers and students to flee.

The JKSA has reported no less than seven distinct incidents in which Kashmiri students have been targeted since the Pahalgam attack.

In a letter addressed to Union Home minister Amit Shah, the students appealed for urgent intervention for the safety of Kashmiri students while condemning the terror attacks on civilians in Pahalgam.

It expressed deep concern over the backlash faced by innocent Kashmiri students who have been pursuing their education far away from their homes. The JKSA has stated that several of them have been harassed, discriminated against, and even evicted following the attack. They emphasised that such reactions not only victimise the innocent but also threaten national unity by fueling mistrust and hostility.

The JKSA, in its letter, outlines a four-point action plan to ensure the security of the students and peace nationwide.

Issuing a nationwide advisory for the protection of Kashmiri students,

Initiating strict legal proceedings against perpetrators of hate crimes,

Establishing a dedicated helpline for grievance redressal,

Promoting inclusivity in educational institutions.

Political and Community Response

The situation has evoked sharp responses from political leaders and members of the civil society. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has confirmed that his government is in contact with other state counterparts to provide safety for the Kashmiri students. He has urged additional care and intervention, calling for urgent action to safeguard vulnerable students.

He has also released helpline numbers for the assistance of students.

In case of any help/assistance, students from J&K, studying outside, can reach out to the J&K Resident Commission, New Delhi on the following 24×7 helpline numbers:



1.Hello JK Mobile: 7303620090

2.Manager JK House, Chanakyapuri: 9682389265

3.Manager JK House, 5 Prithviraj Road:… — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) April 24, 2025

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, along with other politicians, has also requested the Union Home minister and the Central government to step in and ensure the protection of Kashmiris all over India.

Advisory and Support Measures

Aside from he above measures, as a response to the deepening crisis, the JKSA has put out advisories telling Kashmiri students to remain indoors, steer clear of public face-offs, and desist from creating inflammatory material online.

The association has also condemned the attack at Pahalgam, stating again that “terror has no religion, no justification” and offering condolences to the families of the victims.