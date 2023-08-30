Don’t punish students for wearing rakhi, tilak, mehendi during Raksha Bandhan: NCPCR

The NCPCR said that over the years, it has been observed by the Commission through various reports that children are subject to harassment and discrimination by school staff on account of celebration of festivals.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th August 2023 7:26 pm IST
NCPCR issues notice to Indore police chief as minors seen during protest
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is an Indian statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005.

New Delhi: Child rights body NCPCR has asked schools to not punish students if they wear rakhi, tilak, or mehendi in schools during Raksha Bandhan.

In a letter issued to Principal Secretaries of School Education Department of all states and UTs, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said that over the years, it has been observed by the Commission through various news reports that children are subject to harassment and discrimination by the school teachers and other staff on account of celebration of festivals.

“It has been noticed that schools do not allow children to wear rakhi or tilak or mehandi in schools during the festival of Raksha Bandhan and subject them to harassment, both physical and mental. It may be noted that corporal punishment is prohibited in schools under Section 17 of the RTE Act, 2009,” the NCPCR said.

MS Education Academy

Therefore, it is requested to issue necessary directions to the concerned authorities and ensure that schools do not observe any such practice that may expose children to corporal punishment or discrimination, said the top child rights body.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th August 2023 7:26 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button