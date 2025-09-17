‘Don’t send daughters to gym until love jihad law is enacted’: Raja Singh’s son

Hyderabad: The Hindus should not send their daughters to gymnasium and zumba classes until a law against love jihad is enacted and instead arrange the classes for them at home, said T Chandrasekhar, son of MLA T Raja Singh.

At the Hindu Dharma Sabha, a meeting organized in Jaipur, Rajasthan two days ago, the young leader said, “you have seen love jihad, gym jihad, land jihad. Now we are seeing hookah jihad, zumba jihad. Do you want your son-in-law to be a love jihadi?”. “Until a law is enacted against love jihadis, don’t send your daughters to gym and zumba classes,” advised Chandrasekhar.

He added that if RSS was not there, imagine what would have happened to the Hindu community; if VHP was not established, who would have spread Hinduism; and if Bajrang Dal was not formed, who would have stopped ‘cow slaughter’.

“If we keep quiet tomorrow, Hindus will be asked their identity and attacked in the country. It already happened in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and is happening now in West Bengal, Kerala, but Hindu youth are spending time on social media,” said Chandrasekhar.

Raja Singh’s son targets political leaders

Targeting the leaders of various political parties, he said the leaders in the country should understand that ‘politics’ is not their future and they should work for ‘Dharma’.

Addressing a massive Hindu Dharma Sabha held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Chandrasekhar said his father asked him to follow the path of ‘Dharma’ and work to achieve ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

“We are the last generation of people who have an opportunity to work for the Dharma. Otherwise, you will suffer like the Hindus of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh,” said Chandrasekhar.

Hindu Rashtra

The young leader said he will not allow any Hindu to sit comfortably until a Hindu Rashtra is established. “I will go to every corner of the country and work for Hindu Dharma. Today’s generation is busy doing mujra on social media, drinking alcohol, using drugs while the enemies are planning to make India an Islamic State,” he said.

During the meeting, Raja Singh delivered a pledge to the gathering to successfully take over 40,000 temples including Kashi and Mathura, that remain occupied, and stop love jihad and ‘gau hatya’.