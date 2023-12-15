Telangana: Revanth asks officials to not halt traffic for his convoy

He also ordered that the number of vehicles in the convoy be brought down to 9 compared to the current number of 15 vehicles.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy told the officials to put an end to the culture of halting general traffic for the movement of the CM’s convoy of vehicles.

According to a statement from the chief minister’s office, he advised the police officials to take alternative measures, thereby preventing traffic jams or preventing the need to halt traffic.

He further ordered that the number of vehicles in the convoy be brought down to 9 compared to the current number of 15 vehicles.

Revanth remarked that he has to take extensive tours to find out the problems of the people on a personal level. In this context, he asked the cops to suggest steps to avoid troubling the general public during his commutes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th December 2023 8:03 pm IST

