Video: BRS, BJP question Telangana police escort to Revanth Reddy’s brother

Telangana: BRS, BJP question police escort to Revanth's brother
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy's brother A Krishna Reddy in the car. (Screenshot from video on X).

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, December 15, questioned the state government’s alleged move to provide a ‘police vehicle escort’ to chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s brother, A Kondal Reddy.

BRS leader Krishank posted a video in which police vehicles can be seen escorting a car in which Kondal Reddy is seen travelling.

“He is not a Minister, not even an MLA, But he is escorted by Police Vehicle… Because he is Chief Minister’s brother? Is this Congress’s Prajala Paalana?” Krishank asked on X.

Adding to the BRS’ criticism, BJP MLA T Raja Singh also called the development ‘illegal’.

“It is wrong because his brother is neither an MLA nor an MP…It is illegal…All the ex-MLAs security has been removed. Former CM KCR’s security has been reduced to Y+…On what basis was his brother escorted?…”

By the time of publishing this article, neither the state government nor the Congress party had issued an explanation for the development.

