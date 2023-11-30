Kamareddy: BRS cadre stops Revanth Reddy’s brother from visiting polling station

Hyderabad: BRS workers stopped the Telangana Congress president and party candidate Revanth Reddy’s brother Kondal Reddy from visiting a polling booth in Kamareddy amid polling on Thursday, November 30.
According to BRS workers, Kondal Reddy’s presence in the Kamareddy violated the election code of conduct. They said the visit to the polling booth was unauthorised and questioned his presence at the booth as he was not a voter in the constituency.
“Kondal Reddy is roaming around with a group of 20 people with a fake pass and speaking with the Returning Officer. He went to three polling stations with them in three vehicles,” stated the BRS workers.
Alleging that the police were in favour of Kondal Reddy, The BRS pointed out that he was released within 10 minutes of his arrest for roaming near the polling booth.
The BRS workers also held that the matter would be taken to the Election Commission (EC).
Kondal Reddy reacts
Meanwhile, Kondal Reddy defended himself saying, “I have been visiting the polling booths generally since morning.”
Alleging that the BRS workers tried attacking him by following his vehicle for 2-3 hours, Kondal said that he had complained to the superintendent of police.
BRS workers hold dharna
Meanwhile, on Thursday, a group of BRS leaders staged a protest in Kamareddy alleging some independent candidates had been helping the Congress candidate amid polling activity in the district.
Voting halted in Kamareddy due to EVM malfunction
The voting process was halted for almost 45 minutes at booth no. 253, R&B Building in Kamareddy, due to a malfunction of the EVM machine here at around 8 am.
However, the voting started after 45 minutes. Polling began at 7 am amid tight security. Incumbent chief minister and the founder of BRS, K Chandrashekar Rao is contesting from two seats: Gajwel and Kamareddy.
Apart from squaring off with KCR, Etala and Revanth Reddy are also contesting from two other seats –the BJP leader from Huzurabad and the Congress’ best bet, Revanth Reddy, from Kodangal.
In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had secured 47.4 per cent of the vote share. Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.
