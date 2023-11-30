Kamareddy: BRS cadre stops Revanth Reddy’s brother from visiting polling station

Hyderabad: BRS workers stopped the Telangana Congress president and party candidate Revanth Reddy’s brother Kondal Reddy from visiting a polling booth in Kamareddy amid polling on Thursday, November 30.

According to BRS workers, Kondal Reddy’s presence in the Kamareddy violated the election code of conduct. They said the visit to the polling booth was unauthorised and questioned his presence at the booth as he was not a voter in the constituency.

Telangana Polls:- 🖲️🖲️🖲️



Kondal Reddy, Revanth's brother, who is roaming in Kamareddy in violation of election rules



Kondal Reddy, Revanth's brother, who was roaming in Kamareddy in a convoy of three cars, violating the rule that non-locals should not be present on election… pic.twitter.com/jl8YOqS8OY — South One (@SouthOneNews) November 30, 2023

“Kondal Reddy is roaming around with a group of 20 people with a fake pass and speaking with the Returning Officer. He went to three polling stations with them in three vehicles,” stated the BRS workers.

Alleging that the police were in favour of Kondal Reddy, The BRS pointed out that he was released within 10 minutes of his arrest for roaming near the polling booth.

The BRS workers also held that the matter would be taken to the Election Commission (EC).

#WATCH | Telangana Elections | BRS workers stopped state Congress president-party candidate Revanth Reddy's brother Kondal Reddy from visiting the polling booth in Kamareddy on grounds that he is not a voter here and is not authorised to visit.



A BRS worker says, "…Kondal… pic.twitter.com/ITvBN4jcTr — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

Kondal Reddy reacts

Meanwhile, Kondal Reddy defended himself saying, “I have been visiting the polling booths generally since morning.”

Also Read BRS worker caught distributing money, alleges Telangana Congress

Alleging that the BRS workers tried attacking him by following his vehicle for 2-3 hours, Kondal said that he had complained to the superintendent of police.

#WATCH | Kondal Reddy says, "…I am a general agent, I went to the booth but the BRS workers stopped me and my vehicle. They tried to attack. Congress workers are with me. Their (BRS) vehicles had been following my car for the last 2-3 hours in a bid to stop me. I have been… pic.twitter.com/YkWf49SDl2 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

BRS workers hold dharna

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a group of BRS leaders staged a protest in Kamareddy alleging some independent candidates had been helping the Congress candidate amid polling activity in the district.

Voting halted in Kamareddy due to EVM malfunction

The voting process was halted for almost 45 minutes at booth no. 253, R&B Building in Kamareddy, due to a malfunction of the EVM machine here at around 8 am.

However, the voting started after 45 minutes. Polling began at 7 am amid tight security. Incumbent chief minister and the founder of BRS, K Chandrashekar Rao is contesting from two seats: Gajwel and Kamareddy.

Apart from squaring off with KCR, Etala and Revanth Reddy are also contesting from two other seats –the BJP leader from Huzurabad and the Congress’ best bet, Revanth Reddy, from Kodangal.

In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had secured 47.4 per cent of the vote share. Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)