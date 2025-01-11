‘Don’t take advantage of desperate job seekers’ MBA graduate on Zomato’s job offer

Another instance of a popular quick commerce app being criticized for its job policies has come to light with a post on LinkedIn where an MBA graduate shares his frustrating experience at negotiating with Zomato’s job offer.

The original poster, Mohammad Azhan, narrates his experience when he was offered the role of an Associate at Zomato which required him to relocate to Gurgaon. The excitement of starting a new journey in his life soon turned disappointing due to Zomato’s unwillingness to accommodate their employees at all.

Azhan shares that from the start the salary being offered was too low and not enough to even cover his expenses. He shared that after accounting for essentials like rent, food, electricity and travel he was only left with Rs 1000-2000 in hand. “How does one survive, let alone save or grow, in such conditions?” he asks in his post.

He accepted the offer putting his hope on the “relocation assistance” offered by them which again turned into dismay when it was revealed that it would only cover travel allowance and 15 days of hotel accommodation.

He says even after multiple attempts to negotiate and arrive at a reasonable adjustment he was just met with a dismissive reply of “Take it or leave it” saying there are thousands of applications lined up for the position.

He exerts that it isn’t luxury that job seekers ask for, just fairness which too is hard to come by in the corporate world. Making a plea to employers he adds “Let’s build workplaces that value their people—not just as resources, but as individuals with dreams, struggles, and needs.”

Last month stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra criticised Zomato-owned Blinkit for not paying their delivery partners a living wage and not providing for a proper work-life balance. He remarked that while these quick commerce platforms provide employment for the unskilled, they verge on exploitation and are not sustainable careers that would benefit society.