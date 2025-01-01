Kunal Kamra criticizes Blinkit CEO over exploitation of gig workers

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has criticized Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa for exploiting drivers by not paying them a living wage.

On December 31, Dhindsa posted on X saying, “1,22,356 packs of condoms, 45,531 bottles of mineral water 22,322 Partysmart 2,434 Eno ..are enroute right now! Prep for after party?”

1,22,356 packs of condoms

45,531 bottles of mineral water

22,322 Partysmart

2,434 Eno



..are enroute right now! Prep for after party? 😅 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2024

In response, Kamra asked the Blinkit CEO for data on the average wage paid to their workers.

Can you also enlighten us with data on the average wages you paid your “Delivery Partners” in 2024… https://t.co/v0yBlvobCQ — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) December 31, 2024

“While we enjoy the convenience of quick commerce I’d like my first tweet of 2025 to be about the dark side. Platform owners exploit gig workers and they aren’t job creators. They are landlords without owning any land…..They are thugs that are using data as oil without paying for the oil fields. Someday there will be regulation that humbles them,” Kamra said in an elaborate post.

While we enjoy the convenience of quick commerce I’d like my first tweet of 2025 to be about the dark side.



Platform owners exploit gig workers & they aren’t job creators.



They are landlords without owning any land.



They don’t have a bone of creativity or innovation all… — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) December 31, 2024

Kamra’s X post was well received by netizens who expressed the need for better regulation and protection for gig workers. They pointed out that long working hours to satisfy the demands of a “10-minute delivery” not only compromises a gig worker’s safety on roads but also impacts their work-life balance.

Kamra also accused top executives of putting no creativity and innovation in their business and instead chose to exploit unskilled labour by paying less than what could be considered minimum wage.

Choosing not to respond to Kamra’s post, Dhindsa said Blinkit delivery persons were given highest number of tips on New Year eve, among other achievements and records.

Also Read OLA shares plunge after CEO’s meltdown with comedian Kunal Kamra

This is not the first time Kamra has called out a business on its shortcomings. In October 2024, he got into an X feud with the OLA chief executive officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal over their poor customer service and quality of electric scooters.