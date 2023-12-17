‘Don’t want to be the cause of rift…,’ says Aishwarya Rai’s ex Salman Khan

Mumbai: One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been making headlines for their rumoured separation for a while now. It is being said that all is not well between Aishwarya and the Bachchan family. Latest speculations even suggest that the actress has moved out of Bachchan’s house, however there is no official confirmation behind all these rumours.

Everything about Abhishek and Aishwarya’s current and past life is making it to the headlines, especially their past relationships are crawling back on internet.

Aishwarya’s past relationship with Salman Khan and their bitter breakup is known to all. Amid the actress’ divorce rumours, a video of Salman where is seen talking about staying away from his ex’s is resurfacing on social media.

The video from popular show Koffee With Karan in which Salman Khan admits that he isn’t on speaking terms with his ex-girlfriend as she is married now. The actor was asked by the host Karan Johar that why is he not in speaking terms with his ex-girlfriend, to which he replied, ”Now you are somewhere else, and you have your own life. I don’t want, you know, somewhere in somebody else’s mind that thought to come in that I was the ex-boyfriend. I don’t want that. I don’t want anything from her past to come into their lives, and that is why I stay miles away. I don’t want to be the cause of the rift between their married lives because of me or my friendship.”

As the clip is going viral again on Instagram, netizens think that Salman Khan is talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor looks emotional while replying to the host. Salman Khan, who is known for his altruism wants to convey that he can sacrifice his emotions for the sake of his ex-girlfriend.

Check out the video below.

Internet users are praising Salman Khan in the comments section and some even prayed for actor to get married soon. Salman Khan will turn 58 years old on 27th of November and debate of his marriage is expected to begun again on social media platforms.