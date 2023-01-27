‘Doraemon’ lesson saved 6-year-old boy during house collapse

Hyderabad: The interest of a 6-year-old boy in a TV cartoon show has become a topic of discussion all over the country today, who was able to protect his own life by following the content presented in the cartoon show. The incident took place in Lucknow where a six-year-old boy, Mustafa, survived the earthquake. His mother and grandmother died in the tragedy.

Living in a six-story building, Mustafa used to often watch the famous cartoon show Doremon on TV. Mustafa was watching the cartoon show in his house at the time of the earthquake in Lucknow. It may be just a coincidence, but the child’s intelligence and foresight paid off and Mustafa hid under the bed, feeling the tremors of the earthquake and took shelter with the help of the bed, when the bodies were removed from the building and the debris was being cleaned, surprisingly Mustafa was pulled out alive.

He was presenting the scenes by his own; he also heard the frightening voices that his mother and grandmother had made. Young Mustafa was unaware of the circumstances that were happening around him in the house. He followed the method mentioned in the cartoon show that he was fond of and hid directly under the bed. There was darkness in Mustafa’s eyes and he was watching the dust and smoke everywhere. Yet he acted bravely.

When the rescue teams arrived and cleared the debris of the six-storey building that had turned into a pile, these teams saw Mustafa and pulled him out safely.

Mustafa’s father Abbas Haider is associated with the Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party. Haider was not in the house at the time of the tragedy. His grandfather Amer Haider also survived the tragedy.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condoled the death of the party leader’s mother and wife in a tweet. Fourteen people were recovered from the building. There are 17 flats in this building and relief measures are currently underway.