Food has a magical way of travelling. It crosses oceans, climbs mountains, slips through borders, and settles into new homes sometimes changing form, sometimes changing flavour, but always keeping its soul. Many Indian dishes we enjoy today have surprising “global cousins” that look and taste almost like they were separated at birth. For Hyderabad’s food lovers, who enjoy both tradition and adventure, this journey is especially fun.

Siasat.com explores some popular Indian dishes and also takes you on a meeting with their international twins.

1. Karanji & Empanada

Every festival in India feels incomplete without karanji or gujiya crispy, crescent-shaped pastries stuffed with coconut, jaggery, or khoya. That first sweet bite feels like celebration. Across Latin America, the empanada plays a similar role. Though often savoury, it shares the same folded pastry style & pocket-full-of-love feeling. Two different worlds, one delicious concept.

2. Khichdi & Mujaddara

Khichdi is the ultimate Indian comfort food, rice and lentils cooked gently till soft. It’s the dish we turn to on rainy days or lazy evenings. In the Middle East, Mujaddara mirrors this comfort with rice, lentils, and caramelised onions. The flavours differ, but the warmth is the same. It’s proof that no matter where people live, everyone appreciates a bowl of simple goodness.

3. Raita & Tzatziki

Hyderabad heat demands cooling side dishes, and raita is our saviour, a mix of curd, cucumber, herbs, and gentle spices. Greece has tzatziki, a chilled yoghurt dip with garlic and dill. Both dips refresh the palate and bring balance to heavier meals. Whether eaten with biryani or pita, the cool comfort hits the same spot.

4. Dosa & Injera

Our dosa is crisp, golden, and made from fermented rice batter. Ethiopia’s Injera is also born from fermentation, though softer and spongier. Both are eaten with flavourful accompaniments and bring communities together at the table. It’s amazing how two regions far apart arrived at the same idea.

5. Baingan Bharta & Baba Ghanoush

Indian baingan bharta is smoky eggplant mashed with onions, tomatoes, and spices comforting and rustic. In the Middle East, baba ghanoush is its smoother cousin, blended with tahini and olive oil. Different seasonings, same roasted richness. Even the aroma feels related.

6. Jalebi & Zalabiya

Who doesn’t love hot jalebis on a Hyderabad evening? Those golden spirals dipped in syrup are pure joy. In Persia and the Middle East, zalabiya delivers the same sugary thrill. Shaped similarly and fried the same way, they’re practically sweet siblings.

7. Aloo Paratha & Gozleme

Aloo paratha, soft wheat dough stuffed with spicy potat,o is a favourite breakfast across India. Turkey’s gozleme is similar, with fillings like cheese, spinach, or potatoes, cooked on a griddle. Both dishes feel homely and satisfying.

8. Caramel Custard & Flan

Caramel custard is a classic Indian dessert with its silky texture and caramel top. Globally, flan and creme caramel serve the same bliss with minor local variations. Sweetness truly connects us all.

These food cousins show that across cultures, humans think alike. We crave warmth, balance, sweetness, and comfort. Hyderabad, with its rich mix of traditions, understands this beautifully.

So the next time you eat jalebi or dosa, remember you’re tasting a global story.