Double elimination in Bigg Boss OTT 3, 7 contestants in danger

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 has kicked off with a bang, and the first week has already seen some dramatic moments. The show premiered on June 21 with 16 contestants from various entertainment backgrounds entering the house.

Neeraj Goyat Eliminated

In a surprising twist, the first elimination has already taken place mid-week. Neeraj Goyat and Shivani Kumari were nominated, and the housemates had the power to evict one contestant. They chose to eliminate Neeraj Goyat.

After his elimination, Neeraj also took to social media and thanked the audience for his journey. He wrote, “I’ve always worn my heart on my sleeve and I did exactly that in BBOTT3 as well. Thank you so much for all the love you have given me in a matter of just 3 days. I am so touched.”

I’ve always worn my heart on my sleeve and I did exactly that in #BBOTT3 as well. Thank you so much for all the love you have given me in a matter of just 3 days. I am so touched ♥️#NeerajGoyat #BiggBoss #BiggBossOTT3 — Neeraj Goyat 🚀 (@GoyatNeeraj) June 26, 2024

Second Elimination In Bigg Boss OTT 3

Now, we hear that a second elimination is already on the horizon. Seven contestants are nominated this week for eviction. So far, only Armaan Malik’s name has been revealed, with six more names yet to be disclosed.

EXCLUSIVE from #TheKhabri #BiggBossOTT3



7 Contestants are Nominated this week for another ELIMINATION#ArmaanMalik is one of the nominated contestants. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 26, 2024

Host Anil Kapoor will announce the elimination results during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, airing on Saturday and Sunday. There is speculation that there might not be another elimination this week, considering Neeraj’s early exit. If the eviction takes place, then it will be a double elimination in first week itself.

Only time will tell what Bigg Boss has in store for us.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3!