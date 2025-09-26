Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is getting more intense with each passing day, and audiences are gearing up for another drama-filled Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. With six contestants nominated this week, curiosity has been at its peak about who will be eliminated.

Awez Darbar gets eliminated

As reported earlier, insider sources confirmed that Awez Darbar is the third contestant to be eliminated from the show. He has been shown the exit doors by the makers, and his eviction will officially be aired in Sunday’s episode.

But just when this news broke, another shocking update surfaced from the sets.

Neelam Giri evicted from Bigg Boss 19?

Buzz has it that not one, but two contestants have been removed from the house. Insiders suggest that Neelam Giri has also been evicted.

However, speculations are strong that unlike Awez, Neelam might not be out of the game completely and could have been shifted to the Secret Room, just like Nehal Chudasama earlier.

For now, nothing has been officially confirmed, and fans will have to wait until the Weekend Ka Vaar telecast to know the truth. Whether it’s a real eviction or another twist by the makers, one thing is certain, the drama in Bigg Boss 19 is only getting bigger.

