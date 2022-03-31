Double engine or trouble engine: KTR on Gujarat power holidays

Hyderabad: Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited’s announcement of a weekly holiday for industries of high tension (HT) and low tension (LT) has raised quite a few eyebrows.

A low-tension line (LT) is a low voltage line and a high-tension (HT) line is a high voltage line.

Responding to the declaration of power holidays for industries by the electricity regulation board in Gujarat, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted, “Power holiday for industry in the state of Gujarat where powerful people come from!! Double engine or Trouble engine?”

In the past, during the undivided Andhra Pradesh tenure, the region of Telangana also faced power holidays for the industrial sector.

Since the formation of Telangana state in 2014, the state government has been able to successfully provide uninterrupted power to the industrial and agricultural sectors.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Telangana registered a record consumption of 14,000 MW, the highest ever since the state’s inception.

According to officials, there has been a tremendous increase in power usage due to domestic consumers. They said that around six lakh new connections were added to the existing one crore connections, during this financial year, in the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL).

Officials are confident that they can supply more power if the peak touches 18,000 MW in the next few days.