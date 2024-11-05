Double eviction expected in Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house, see names

Hyderabad: The highly popular Bigg Boss Telugu 8 hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni is in its thrilling 10th week. The competition is heating up with unexpected twists, evictions, and mounting suspense. The season, likely to conclude in the last week of November or the beginning of December, still awaits an official finale date.

12 contestants are left in the game after Nayani Pavani’s recent exit. Fans are now gearing up for another potentially shocking double elimination this week.

Insiders suggest that veteran contestant Gangavva may be the next housemate to leave. Sources close to the show reveal that Gangavva, who was primarily brought in to boost the show’s entertainment quotient, has not been actively participating in physically demanding tasks. Makers are considering her exit citing health reasons.

In addition to Gangavva’s speculated eviction, one more contestant from the nominated list might also face elimination. This week’s nominations have put Gautham, Nikhil, Yashmi, Hariteja, Prerana, Prithviraj, and Vishnupriya on the chopping block.

which two contestants will bid good bye to Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house next.